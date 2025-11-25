The partnership aims to provide reliable navigation and precision for US and allied forces when GPS is unavailable. Credit: KinoMasterskaya/Shutterstock.com.

Vermeer and Sentry Operations have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation autonomous navigation solution for contested battlespace.

Based in New York, Vermeer is a vision navigation and autonomy defence tech startup, while Sentry develops unmanned aerial system technology programmes. The latter is based in Syracuse, New York.

The agreement involves integrating Vermeer’s vision-based navigation stack with the terminal-guidance and precision-effects technology of Sentry.

The integrated system aims to provide US and allied forces with navigation, autonomy, and precision capabilities in situations where GPS is degraded, jammed, or unavailable.

Combining Vermeer’s AI-based navigation system with Sentry’s guidance technology allows uncrewed platforms to operate accurately and reliably throughout their missions.

Vermeer founder and CEO Brian Streem said: “Vermeer’s technology has been validated in real-world combat conditions in Ukraine, and Sentry’s precision-effects technology adds a crucial layer of accuracy and survivability.

“Together, we’re delivering the autonomy and precision the Department of War has signalled will be essential for next-generation unmanned systems.”

This joint development comes as the US and European nations expand programmes for uncrewed aircraft amid increasing global security concerns.

According to Vermeer, initial demonstrations of their combined solution have delivered gains in navigation resilience, mission assurance, and the accuracy of precision effects.

The integrated Vermeer–Sentry solution will be offered to drone manufacturers, defence contractors, and government agencies seeking exportable, ready-to-deploy alternatives to legacy systems reliant on GPS.

The two companies plan to present live demonstrations of the system with US and allied partners beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

Sentry president Jim Donnelly said: “Sentry’s technology was built to operate where traditional systems fail. By partnering with Vermeer, we’re enabling a new class of autonomous platforms that can reliably deliver precision effects even in heavily contested environments.”

In October 2025, Vermeer closed a $10m Series A round which was led by early-stage venture capital firm Draper Associates. The funding will support expanded partnerships with the US military, NATO allies, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and help scale Vermeer’s optical navigation platform for defence and commercial applications.

