The US Air Force (USAF) and Boeing have finalised two agreements to implement a final KC-46A Pegasus Remote Vision System design known as RVS 2.0 design.

As reported by the Air Force Public Affairs Secretary, the two memorandums of agreement (MOA) are planned to be incorporated in the KC-46 contract.

As part of the first MOA, the redesign and the retrofit of KC-46A will be in full compliance with the contract requirements. The government will bear no additional costs for this.

The latest agreement comes after Boeing’s long-troubled KC-46 tank has been hit with a new setback. Last month, a problem was detected in the redundant fuel protection of the KC-46.

The MOA addresses deficiencies in the aircraft that hinder safety and effective refuelling operations.



RVS 2.0 will include 4K colour cameras with proper viewing geometry, operator stations with larger screens, a laser ranger for refuelling aircraft distance measurement and boom assistance augmented reality.

Design reviews and approved specifications will be provided by the USAF, with the help of scientists and engineers from both enterprises. The initial fielding of the project is expected in 2023.

As part of the second MOA, the USAF will address possible impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak on the nation and the defence industrial base.

Previously withheld contract payments have been released to ensure successful performance under the programme.

Under this agreement, Boeing obtained $882m of withheld payments, which were held due to previous non-compliance in 33 KC-46 deliveries.

The payment release follows Department of the Air Force and Department of Defense (DOD) policies maximising cash flow.

An expedited process to determine final specification compliance or non-compliance will be conducted within 120 days by the airforce and Boeing.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret said: “The agreement we announced today takes advantage of new remote vision systems technologies that are orders of magnitude better than what was available when the program started.”