The UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) most advanced fighter jet the F35-B has taken part in successful missions over Syria and Iraq supporting operations against ISIS, marking their first operational deployment. The jets had previously been flown in training missions from Cyprus.

Based at RAF Akrotiri, the F-35Bs flew alongside Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in the missions. The first operational flights took place on 16 June 16, with the F-35s completing a further 12 flights since.

Speaking at RAF Akrotiri Minister of Defence Penny Mordaunt said: “The F-35s are the most advanced jets our country has ever possessed and will form the backbone of British air defence for decades to come.

“They have passed every test their training has thrown at them with flying colours and their first real operational mission is a significant step into the future for the UK.”



Commenting on the flights Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier said: “This first operational mission for the UK’s F-35 Lightning confirms the impressive progress which we have made in introducing this formidable new capability into service.”



The F-35’s US-based manufacturer Lockheed Martin plans to build around 3,000 of the aircraft, with 15% being manufactured in the UK.

The F-35s used in the Middle East have yet to see combat with none of the jets using their ‘Paveway’ laser-guided bombs. They are due to return to the UK this month where they will later be deployed for further training on the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

The RAF’s F-35 jets are jointly operated by the Royal Navy with the aircrafts’ short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capability giving them a central role in the Navy’s aircraft carrier force. The UK currently owns 17 F-35 platform jets and is set to acquire 138 over the course of the fighter jet’s lifecycle.

So far the UK has paid around $11bn (£8.7bn) for its first 48 jets.