Weapons loaders load an unarmed AGM-86B ALCM aboard a B-52H Stratofortress. Credit: Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Gonsier/US Air Force Global Strike Command.

Sypris Solutions subsidiary Sypris Electronics has been awarded a contract for the production and testing of long-range stand-off (LRSO) missile system assemblies.

The contract has been awarded as part of the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Nuclear Weapons Delivery Systems modernisation programme.

As part of the deal, the company will manufacture and evaluate the electronic interface control assemblies for the DoD’s new LRSO weapon systems, which are expected to replace the four-decades-old AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile (ALCM).

The assemblies will also be integrated into the suite of tactical and nuclear weapon systems used with the US Air Force’s (USAF) B-52H Stratofortress long-range bomber aircraft.

Work is expected to start later this year while additional terms of the contract were not disclosed by the company.

Sypris Electronics vice-president and general manager Mark Kane said: “This recent award for Sypris further demonstrates customer confidence in our ability to manufacture and test high-reliability aircraft electronic assemblies that play a critical role in our national security.

“We are honoured to have this opportunity to participate in this programme and to build a strategic partnership with this important new customer.”

Citing undisclosed media sources, Sypris Electronics claimed that the future LRSO weapon system is being developed to counter and survive integrated air defence systems.

It will be capable of being launched from various aircraft, including the B-52H fleet.

In 2017, the USAF awarded contracts worth $1.8bn to Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to develop design concepts for the LRSO weapon system.

Last June, Sypris Electronics secured a multi-year award to develop and test different power supply modules to support electronic warfare suite upgrades for an undisclosed US fighter jet programme.