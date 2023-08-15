Chinese army soldiers at the independence day ceremony in Minsk, Belarus. Source: Sergei Prokhorov/Shutterstock.

The aerospace and defence sector in China emerges as a powerhouse of innovation, racing ahead with a surge in patents amidst global turbulence, according to recent insights from GlobalData’s patent analytics.

China takes the lead in patent distribution, reflecting a shifting focus towards quality and innovation. Key trends and sectors underscore the industry’s commitment to refining equipment for military personnel, with the geopolitical backdrop intensifying the race for cutting-edge technologies.

The aerospace and defence industry’s patent landscape has transformed over the past three years.

China leads the charge

China takes centre stage in the global patent race, having a dominant lead with 139,027 patents.

According to GlobalData’s “China Defence Market 2023-2028” report, the PLA aims to reduce its defense imports, thereby increasing its indigenously built military equipment. In line with this ideology, the government is privatizing the defense industry by allowing public investments in the defense sector.

In 2017, the PLA declassified close to 3,000 patents to increase the transparency of its defense plans and adapt to the latest technologies available in the civilian domain.

This surge in patents signals a shift in China’s growing defence capabilities and the innovations in within the aerospace, defence, and security industry that are coming out of the Asian powerhouse, showing a pivot in the market towards novel products and innovative solutions from China, instead of the United States of America who is known for being a military powerhouse within the Western world.

The United States follows with 63,601 patents, showcasing the two nations’ determination to maintain their competitive edge.

Geographical distribution of patents within the last three years. Darker blue means many patents within the period, and lighter blue means less in the same period. Source: GlobalData

Geopolitical dynamics and emerging trends

Geopolitical dynamics are pivotal in shaping the patent landscape, with the US-China rivalry intensifying innovation efforts.

As the world grapples with complex challenges and an evolving global landscape, the aerospace sector emerges as a beacon of innovation. The industry showcases resilience and adaptability with China at the helm of patent distribution and a steadfast commitment to new inventions.

Amidst uncertainty, the aerospace and defence sector still stands poised to shape a future through innovations, ushering in a new era of technological advancement and military readiness.

