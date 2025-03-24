Iron Dome is a 24/7 operational system that can withstand various weather conditions. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense/RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in collaboration with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has successfully completed a series of interception tests for the Iron Dome defence system.

Under the guidance of the Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), the IMDO spearheads the development of this array.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems serves as the primary contractor for the Iron Dome, working in partnership with ELTA Systems, a division of Israel Aerospace Industries, and mPrest Defense.

The latest tests were designed to simulate a range of new threats that the system may encounter during conflict.

The recent test series focused on a variety of scenarios, including the interception of rockets, cruise missiles, and uncrewed aerial vehicles.

The tests aimed to evaluate and enhance the Iron Dome’s capabilities as part of Israel’s multi-layered defence strategy.

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman said: “Even after more than a decade of operational service, the Iron Dome defence system continues to demonstrate its immense contribution to Israel’s security and the protection of its citizens. Rafael is proud to conclude that this successful and advanced test campaign was the largest and most significant ever conducted with the Iron Dome defence system.

“The tests incorporated new capabilities across a wide range of scenarios, all of which the system successfully handled. These new capabilities will further enhance our ability to address future threats.

The system, which became operational in 2011, offers dual functionality, combining Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) and Counter Rockets, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) capabilities.

Iron Dome is a 24/7 operational system that can withstand various weather conditions such as low clouds, rain, dust storms, or fog.

Its family of defence solutions, including the C-DOME naval version and the mobile I-DOME, offers air defence for land, manoeuvring forces, maritime operations, and civilian areas.

IMDO director Moshe Patel: “Throughout this war, we’ve seen that the Iron Dome Air and Missile defence system remains a critical asset even when facing intense barrages and adapting to the dynamic requirements of ground operations.

“The Israel Missile Defense Organization is continuously enhancing the Iron Dome’s capabilities—on both land and sea—even while operating under fire in wartime conditions. This latest round of testing has allowed us to validate several new capabilities informed directly by battlefield insights successfully. This campaign further reinforce our confidence in the system’s ability to safeguard Israel and its people.”

The system is a component of Israel’s national Air and Missile Defense Array, which also features the Arrow and David’s Sling weapon systems.