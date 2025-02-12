The plan states that the fighter jets will return to Norway after the extended mission. Credit: Ole Andreas Vekve/Forsvaret.

Norway has confirmed decision to extend its commitment to Nato’s air and missile defence initiatives in Poland, with a new end date set for the summer period 2025.

From December 2024, Norwegian forces were tasked with protecting the airspace in Poland using NASAMS air defence systems and Royal Norwegian Air Force’s (RoNAF) Lockheed Martin-built F-35A fighter jets, with approximately 100 soldiers deployed for this mission.

This deployment was originally scheduled to conclude post-Easter 2025.

With the new extension agreement, Poland will see the continued presence of Norwegian NASAMS air defence forces in Rzeszów, tasked with safeguarding supply routes into and out of Ukraine.

During a recent visit to Poland, the Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik, conveyed the Labour government’s decision to extend the mission to his Polish counterpart, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Sandvik said: “Our air defence in Poland contributes to European security and ensures that vital civilian and military supplies reach Ukraine.

“Poland has made a remarkable effort to support Ukraine. We see closer Norwegian-Polish cooperation as a strength for Nato.”

The current plan outlines that the fighter jets will return to Norway following the completion of this extended mission.

The NASAMS Air Defence System, developed in partnership between Kongsberg and Raytheon, is designed with a net-centric architecture that allows for multiple engagements simultaneously and has beyond visual range capabilities.

It includes the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace’s Fire Distribution Centre, a launcher, and Raytheon’s range of effectors, such as the AMRAAM missile, AMRAAM-ER, and AIM-9X missile.

The current NASAMS customer base includes 13 countries, comprising both air force and army customers.

The mission sees Nato allies rotate in providing air and missile defence support to Poland.

The Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defence System at Redzikowo, Poland, which Nato assumed command of in November 2024, is also operational, and contributes to a crucial component of Nato’s collective defence strategy.