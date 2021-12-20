Intermap to support AFRL in development of navigation solutions

AFRL will leverage Intermap’s capabilities for its next generation of PNT systems. Credit: The U.S. Army/ Flickr.

Geospatial intelligence solutions provider Intermap Technologies has secured a new contract to support US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in developing navigation solutions for GPS-denied environments.

The new prime contract with the US Air Force (USAF) is the company’s eighth government contract this year.

Headquartered in the US state of Colorado, Intermap specialises in collecting global-scale and precise unstructured raw data from the electromagnetic spectrum. This is then extended to gridded or meshed 3D elevation models (DEMs)

AFRL will leverage these Intermap’s capabilities for its positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems.

Under the contract, Intermap will also deliver necessary engineering and scientific support apart from offering relevant data, technology and low-latency collection and processing capabilities.

Intermap chairman and CEO Patrick A. Blott said: “When operating in GPS-denied environments, Intermap leverages unique commercial capabilities and experience that can help the Air Force achieve desired effects where alternative navigation methods are required.

“Under this new prime contract, Intermap will work with AFRL to help them advance the next generation of navigation systems supporting multidomain operations, long-range precision fires, force protection and manoeuvre.”

The contract comes as the US Department of Defense (DoD) is assessing different approaches to provide absolute positioning and navigation capabilities to the war fighters in challenging environments.

This will help in enabling multidomain operations by eliminating disruptions in GPS signals.

AFRL supports the development of new technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces in the US.

Last month, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) secured a contract from AFRL to develop the Off-Boarding Sensing Station (OBSS) uncrewed aerial system (UAS).