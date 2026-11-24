GE Aerospace Defence and Systems president and chief executive Amy Gowder will leave the company in the first quarter of 2027. Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com.

GE Aerospace has announced the upcoming departure of Amy Gowder, president and CEO for its Defence and Systems business.

Amy Gowder will leave the company in the first quarter of 2027 to pursue external opportunities.

Gowder joined GE Aerospace in 2022 after holding executive roles at Lockheed Martin. She led the defence operation through GE Aerospace’s separation as a standalone listed company, according to chairman and chief executive H. Lawrence Culp Jr.

Culp said: “Amy has played an integral role in building our Defence business as we prepared for and launched GE Aerospace as a standalone public company. Throughout her time with us, the team has grown orders, increased engine deliveries to customers, and progressed next-generation programs.”

Darin DiTommaso, currently vice-president of engineering for Defence and Systems, will take up the interim post as GE Aerospace begin an internal and external search for a permanent leader.

DiTommaso has spent more than 37 years at GE Aerospace, working across commercial and military programmes in design, development, certification and in-service operations.

His previous roles included leading performance and preliminary design teams on the GEnx, LEAP, Honda and Passport engine programmes.

He also led teams involved in early work on the XA100 adaptive-cycle military engine programme.

In his current engineering role, he oversees the design and development of new and derivative military engine products, as well as support for existing programmes.

Culp said DiTommaso’s experience across the business would support customers during the transition.

“With more than three decades at GE Aerospace building some of our most advanced commercial and military aircraft, Darin DiTommaso knows our business deeply and will serve our customers well as our interim leader while a search is underway,” he said.

The change in leadership comes as GE Aerospace reported third-quarter 2026 orders of $4.3bn for its Defence and Propulsion Technologies business, up 18% year on year.

Revenue at Defence & Systems also rose 5%, supported by growth in equipment and services, while engine deliveries increased 4%.