Dover Air Force Base (AFB) in Delaware, US, will serve as the East Coast hub for Transport Isolation System (TIS) decontamination to continue to fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The infectious disease containment unit has been designed to reduce risk to aircrew members, medical attendants and the airframe.

The US airmen will support and decontaminate TIS units, used to transport patients from Africa, Europe and the Middle East to the US with in-flight medical care.



Last month, two TISs with trained medical airmen arrived at Dover AFB. Service members from six different units from across the US are working on the mission.

USAF 436th Airlift Wing commander Air Force Colonel Matthew Jones said: “The airmen and infrastructure of Dover AFB are vital to the TIS mission.

“This is a total force effort between active duty, reservists and civilians. This team stands united against this shared threat, and we remain ready to deliver when called upon.”

Under the TIS mission, medical personnel received training that included familiarisation with the system, patient loading and unloading procedures, donning and doffing personal protective equipment, simulated in-flight patient care and infection control procedures.

Dover AFB TIS decontamination operations 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot and stage representative US Air Force Captin Travis Parrott said: “The TIS enables the Department of Defense to transport patients afflicted with or suspected of an infectious disease like Covid-19 from overseas to the US, providing for an expedient recovery of its personnel, as well as preventing the spread of Covid-19 to aircrews.”

Precautionary measures established at Dover AFB follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Defense Department along with local and state public health assessments.

The TIS mission at Dover will continue as per Covid-19 relief response requirements.