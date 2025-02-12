The 151st issue of Global Defence Technology brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.
The procurement of main battle tanks (MBT) and infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) are the two most in-demand platforms in the military land vehicle market over the next decade, as factors like the Ukraine-Russia war, European rearmament, and China’s superpower status begin to take effect.
The market itself consists of eight categories: armored personnel carrier, IFV, MBT, armored multirole vehicle, tactical truck, support vehicle, armored engineering vehicle and light utility vehicle. Of these, the IFV and MBT segments will dominate the sector, at a share of 30.9% and 27.1% respectively.
Elsewhere, the utility of naval frigates has meant a persistent drive towards multi-mission capability. However, some schools of thought point to a growing demand for mission-specific design and away from the modularity trend.
Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Also, don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on developments in the ground-based air defence sector as new threats demand a different solution, with battlefield economics increasingly important.
For all this and more, on land, sea, air, space, and cyber, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.