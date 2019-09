Global Defence Technology is back for another issue packed with industry news and analysis. In this issue, we look into Dstl’s requirements for future naval technologies, round up our expectations for this year’s DSEI, and more.

The UK’s Dstl is calling for innovative technologies for the Royal Navy under its new Intelligent Ship competition. We look into the requirements to get a glimpse into the future of naval warfare.

Also in this issue, we hear from Eleanor Fairford, head of cyber assessment at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, how the cybersecurity environment and nature of attacks has changed over the past year, and speak to Brigham Bechtel, MarkLogic’s chief strategy officer and a veteran of the US Intelligence Community, about the importance of having access to mission critical data for a decision advantage across the full spectrum of operations.

Plus, we preview the top themes expected at this year’s DSEI, find out how pilot training will change with the arrival of sixth-generation fighter jets, and speak to Patriot One about its new video recognition system for homeland security applications.



In this issue

DSEI 2019: Tech and topics to watch out for

Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) returns to London in September for its 20th year. As military equipment manufacturers from across the globe gear up to show off their products, make deals and unveil innovations, Harry Lye explores what we can expect from this year’s event.

A year in cybersecurity with the UK National Cyber Security Centre

At a recent cybersecurity event, the National Cyber Security Centre shared how its cyber assessment function weighs up current and future risks and tracks patterns in cyberattacks to improve future resilience. Berenice Baker reports.

A year in cybersecurity: the view from industry

After hearing the NCSC’s insights into trends in cybersecurity over the past year, we asked cybersecurity experts for their observations on how cybersecurity threats are evolving.

Mitigating security risks from emerging technologies

As digital transformation sweeps through the defence industry, Clearswift CTO Dr Guy Bunker explains the security risks posed by emerging technologies and how both defence departments and contractors can secure their operations against them.

Talking covert threat detection technology with Patriot One

Can surveillance become smart enough to detect threats without endlessly scanning everything in sight? Patriot One CEO Martin Cronin and senior vice president Phillip Lancaster tell Harry Lye about how threat detection technology is evolving.

Managing big data for better defence and intelligence communications

US software business MarkLogic develops and supplies a NoSQL database that helps customers, including major defence organisations, solve strategic problems using big data collected in a wide range of formats. MarkLogic’s chief strategy officer Brigham Bechtel, a 31-year veteran of the US intelligence community, tells Berenice Baker how this enables faster access to mission-critical information across the full spectrum of operations.

Generation six: training for future fighter aircraft

While fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 are still in their infancy, the aerospace community is already looking ahead to the sixth generation. With aircraft such as the UK’s Tempest on the horizon, Grant Turnbull finds out how future generations of pilots will be trained to use these increasingly complex platforms.

Dstl’s Intelligent Ship and the future of the Royal Navy

The UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has launched a £1m competition known as Intelligent Ship – the Next Generation which seeks novel and innovative technologies for the Royal Navy. Harry Lye finds out what this project could tell us about the future of naval warfare.

Capitalising on R&D tax credits in the defence sector

R&D tax credits can offer a funding boost to defence suppliers, but claiming them involves navigating a number of regulatory challenges. William Garvey, MD of innovation funding consultancy Leyton UK, tells us how companies can capitalise on tax credits to offset some of their R&D costs.

Next issue preview

In the next issue we report from DSEI 2019, including the highlights from the land and maritime capability conferences hosted by the British military, as well as other key trends, topics and technologies we’ve picked up at the event.

We also discuss the benefits of tracks vs wheels in the latest generation of armoured fighting vehicles, explain the Royal Navy’s role in protecting UK shipping in the Persian Gulf, and follow the Red Arrows on their current tour around the US.

Plus, we speak to SAP NS2 about the emerging arms race in the cyber domain, check in on the ongoing debate surrounding civil rights vs national security interests in the use of live facial recognition technology, and hear from IFS how defence manufacturers can future-proof their business for Industry 4.0.

