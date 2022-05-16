View all newsletters
May 16, 2022

Deals relating to robotics decreased significantly in the air force industry in H2 2021

Deals relating to robotics in the air force equipment and technologies sector have seen a decrease of 28.6% from H2 2020 to H2 2021, an analysis of GlobalData's deals database reveals.

By Data Journalism Team

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 120% increase in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

During second half of 2021, deals relating to robotics accounted for 10.4% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents no change from the figure of 10.4% in second half of 2020.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which robotics is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.

