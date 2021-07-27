US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 3.9% in June 2021

The US aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 3.9% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 7.52% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.25% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 1.22% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 41.99% in June 2021, a 10.51% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 23.25% share, an increase of 16.13% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.28%, registering an 8.77% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.91%, down 0.48% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,136 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 7.68% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 699 jobs and a 6.17% drop. L3Harris Technologies with 557 IT jobs and The Boeing with 515 jobs, recorded a 197.86% growth and a 29.72% increase, respectively, while General Dynamics recorded a 17.76% decline with 514 job postings during June 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.31%, up by 34.71% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 38.04% share, a decline of 24.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.25% share, up 55.09% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 75%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.