US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 13.9% in August 2021

The US’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.9% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 11.58% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.38% share in August 2021, recording a decrease of 0.11% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.95% in August 2021, registering a 42.79% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 22.43% share, an increase of 70.86% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.58%, registering a 25% rise from July 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.93%, up 36.77% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 60.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,851 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 46.21% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 1,563 jobs and a 141.95% growth. Lockheed Martin with 768 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 704 jobs, recorded an 85.06% flat growth and a 9.74% decrease, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded an increase of 91.49% with 630 job postings during August 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 45.14%, up by 32.86% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 36.87% share, registered an increase of 38.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 17.6% share, up 80.2% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month increase of 12%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.