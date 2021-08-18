US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity declines 5.0% in July 2021

The US aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 5.0% decline in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 2.89% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.17% share in July 2021, recording decrease of 1.34% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.94% in July 2021, an 8.26% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.37% share, decline of 10.16% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 18.68%, registering a 32.58% decline from June 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.6%, down 15.63% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 10.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,090 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 11.38% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 768 jobs and a 9.71% growth. General Dynamics with 514 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin with 400 jobs, recorded a 1.15% drop and a 24.81% decline, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a 29.59% decline with 376 job postings during July 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 48.74%, down by 12.93% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 37.05% share, a decline of 17.96% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.65% share, down 10.28% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.56%, recording a month-on-month decline of 10.71%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.