UK aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 14.7% in June 2021

The UK aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 14.7% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 6.29% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.36% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 1.67% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.61% in June 2021, a 39.44% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.5% share, an increase of 75% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 12.33%, registering a 27.27% rise from May 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 11.89%, up 125% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Leidos Holdings posted 59 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 7.27% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 49 jobs and a 75% growth. L3Harris Technologies with 21 IT jobs and Thales with 14 jobs, recorded a 133.33% growth and a 30% decline, respectively, while Airbus recorded a flat growth with 12 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.39%, up by 5.79% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 31.28% share, a growth of 86.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.89% share, up 28.57% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.