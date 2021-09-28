UK aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.7% in August 2021

The UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.7% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.17% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.91% share in August 2021, recording a decrease of 1.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.36% in August 2021, registering a 19.58% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.31% share, a decrease of 51.9% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 12.88%, registering a 16.67% decline from July 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.3%, down 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 13.09% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 49 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 88.46% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 45 jobs and an 8.16% drop. Thales with 31 IT jobs and James Fisher and Sons with 25 jobs, recorded a 54.41% decline and an 8.7% flat growth, respectively, while Airbus recorded a decline of 36% with 16 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.24%, down by 17.62% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.75% share, registered a decline of 38.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.01% share, down 50% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.