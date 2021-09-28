The Boeing’s IT hiring activity rises 77.1% in August 2021

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring rose 77.1% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 86.67% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 1.88% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in August 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 52.88% in August 2021, and an 115.86% rise over July 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 24.98% in August 2021, and registered growth of 142.37%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.79% in August 2021, a 102.07% rise from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 68.82% share, which marked a 138.43% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.76%, registering a 70% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.42% share and a 78.95% rise over July 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 68.25% share in August 2021, a 141.95% growth over July 2021. India featured next with a 19.13% share, up 73.81% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.58% share, an increase of 46.43% compared with July 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 44.59%, up by 102.98% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 35.68% share, a growth of 115% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.56% share, up 135.79% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month increase of 33.33%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.