The Boeing’s IT hiring activity increases 22.1% in June 2021

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring an increased 22.1% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 17.97% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.31% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.04% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 52.74% in June 2021, and a 17.17% growth over May 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 23.44% in June 2021, and registered a 33.33% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.6% in June 2021, an 18.06% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 65.71% share, which marked a 28.85% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.17%, registering a 13.64% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.99% share and a 47.83% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.12% and a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 64.21% share in June 2021, a 29.72% growth over May 2021. India featured next with a 23.69% share, up 15.15% over the previous month.Australia recorded a 7.11% share, an increase of 26.67% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50%, up by 50.75% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 39.15% share, a growth of 17.6% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.85% share, down 40% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.