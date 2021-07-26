Thales’s IT hiring activity increases 7.7% in June 2021

France-based company Thales’s IT hiring an increased 7.7% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 8.96% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 16.34% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.45% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 56.38% in June 2021, and a 13.25% growth over May 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.04% in June 2021, and registered an 83.33% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.4% in June 2021, a 13.7% drop from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 70.43% share, which marked a 17.38% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 18.51%, registering a 93.33% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 8.51% share and a 21.57% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.28% and a month-on-month an increase of 50%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.28%, registering a 500% rise over the previous month.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 52.77% share in June 2021, a 29.84% growth over May 2021. India featured next with a 9.79% share, up 411.11% over the previous month.Romania recorded a 4.89% share, an increase of 360% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.17%, up by 12.27% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.87% share, a growth of 104.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.96% share, down 20% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.