Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 40.1% in August 2021

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 40.1% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 41.88% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 22.5% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 1.43% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in August 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 70.19% in August 2021, and a 68.89% drop over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.29% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 75.83%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 8.01% in August 2021, a 45.65% drop from July 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 61.86% share, which marked a 69.8% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 20.19%, registering a 70.14% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 15.06% share and a 62.99% drop over July 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.24% and a month-on-month decline of 36.36%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.64%, registering an 86.67% drop over the previous month.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 37.18% share in August 2021, a 59.44% decline over July 2021. The UK featured next with a 9.94% share, down 54.41% over the previous month. Australia recorded an 8.33% share, a decline of 45.83% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.36%, down by 67.69% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.95% share, a decline of 73.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.69% share, down 64.18% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.