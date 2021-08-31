Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 66.2% in July 2021

Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 66.2% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 11.08% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.65% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 4.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.46% in July 2021, a 154.55% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 28.81% share, an increase of 466.67% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.25%, registering a 125% rise from June 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.08%, down 40% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Singapore IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Thales posted 35 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 191.67% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 13 jobs and an 116.67% growth. James Fisher and Sons with 11 IT jobs, recorded a 1000% growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.66%, up by 147.37% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.64% share, a growth of 57.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.69% share, flat growth over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.