Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 10.0% in June 2021

Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 10.0% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 1.72% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.01% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 5.47% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.15% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 42.31% in June 2021, a 21.43% drop over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.23% share, an increase of 150% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.38%, registering a 33.33% rise from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.54%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Singapore IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 26.32% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Thales posted 12 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a drop of 14.29% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 6 jobs and a 20% growth. Rolls-Royce with 3 IT jobs and Cubic with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while James Fisher and Sons recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.08%, up by 5.56% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.92% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.