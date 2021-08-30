Romania aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 57.5% in July 2021

Romania aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 57.5% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 32.48% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 60.58% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 4.73% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Romania aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 91.04% in July 2021, a 177.27% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 5.97% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.99%, registering a 100% rise from June 2021.

4) captured a share of %, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Romania IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Thales posted 67 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 191.3% over the previous month.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.15%, up by 176.47% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 14.93% share, a growth of 150% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.93% share, up 150% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.