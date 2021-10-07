Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity rises 15.9% in August 2021

US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring rose 15.9% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 12.95% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 19.7% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 1.01% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in August 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.65% in August 2021, and a 33.97% rise over July 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 21.15% in August 2021, and registered growth of 62.87%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.23% in August 2021, a 30.74% rise from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 90.41% share, which marked a 47.85% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 5.78%, registering an 18.79% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.72% share and a 4% rise over July 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.1% and a month-on-month decline of 60%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 88.35% share in August 2021, a 46.21% growth over July 2021. India featured next with a 2.43% share, down 53.21% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.34% share, an increase of 88.46% compared with July 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.89%, up by 31.75% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 31.74% share, a growth of 39.41% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.94% share, up 72.93% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.77%.

