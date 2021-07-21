Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity increases 6.5% in June 2021

US-based company Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring an increased 6.5% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 15.15% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 20.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 2.89% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 41.76% in June 2021, and a 16.49% growth over May 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 25.58% in June 2021, and registered a 2.17% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 23.79% in June 2021, a 42.33% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with an 89.19% share, which marked a 7.4% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 6.07%, registering a 151.61% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.43% share and a 39.02% growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.31% and a month-on-month an increase of 100%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 88.34% share in June 2021, a 7.68% growth over May 2021. India featured next with a 4.04% share, up 477.78% over the previous month.United Kingdom recorded a 3.81% share, an increase of 75% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.16%, up by 24.28% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 38.96% share, a decline of 4.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.03% share, up 41.76% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.86%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 120%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.