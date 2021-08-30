Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 6.8% in July 2021

US-based company Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring declined 6.8% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.33% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed an 18.11% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 3.82% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in July 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.48% in July 2021, and an 11.49% growth over June 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 20.44% in July 2021, and registered a 23.84% decline. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.61% in July 2021, a 35.06% drop from June 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2021 with an 86.19% share, which marked an 11.53% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 7.72%, registering a 26.92% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.54% share and a 22.41% growth over June 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.39% and a month-on-month increase of 25%.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.16%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 85.02% share in July 2021, an 11.38% decline over June 2021. India featured next with a 4.76% share, up 17.31% over the previous month.Slovenia recorded a 2.65% share, an increase of 750% compared with June 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 56.01%, up by 5.12% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 30.66% share, a decline of 28.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.32% share, up 15.33% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.01%, recording a month-on-month decline of 18.75%.

