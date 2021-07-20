Northrop Grumman’s IT hiring activity increases 6.3% in June 2021

US-based company Northrop Grumman’s IT hiring an increased 6.3% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 2.59% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 26.78% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.89% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Northrop Grumman IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Northrop Grumman, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.84% in June 2021, and a 14.46% growth over May 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 30.08% in June 2021, and registered a 5.41% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.85% in June 2021, a 28.57% drop from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Northrop Grumman

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 97.69% share, which marked a 4.4% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 2.06%, registering a 60% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.26% share and a 75% drop over May 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 97.69% share in June 2021, a 4.4% growth over May 2021. the UK featured next with a 2.06% share, up 60% over the previous month.Australia recorded a 0.26% share, decline of 75% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Northrop Grumman IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.9%, down by 12.08% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 32.13% share, a growth of 31.58% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.71% share, up 130.77% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.