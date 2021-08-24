Northrop Grumman’s IT hiring activity declines 3.9% in July 2021

US-based company Northrop Grumman’s IT hiring declined 3.9% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.91% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 26.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 0.68% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Northrop Grumman IT hiring in July 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Northrop Grumman, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.24% in July 2021, and a 22.51% drop over June 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 23.74% in July 2021, and registered a 43.59% decline. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.55% in July 2021, an 8% drop from June 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Northrop Grumman

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 97.48% share, which marked a 28.87% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.44%, registering a 50% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 1.08% share and a 200% growth over June 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 97.48% share in July 2021, a 28.87% decline over June 2021. the UK featured next with a 1.44% share, down 50% over the previous month.Australia recorded a 1.08% share, an increase of 200% compared with June 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Northrop Grumman IT hiring activity in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 66.55%, down by 20.94% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 24.82% share, a decline of 44.8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.63% share, down 20% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.