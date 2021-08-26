North America’s auto industry IT hiring activity declines 1.3% in July 2021

North America witnessed a 1.3% decline in IT hiring activity in the auto industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen a decrease of 0.9% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.1% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering decrease of 0.02% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 57.3% in July 2021, a 16.55% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.75% in July 2021, marking a 15.96% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 12.29% in July 2021, a 12.09% drop from June 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 8.83% in July 2021, an 8.73% decline over the previous month.

Top five auto companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 15.01% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s auto industry during July 2021 over previous month.

General Motors posted 334 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 23.74% over the previous month, followed by Dana with 258 jobs and a 7.19% drop. Tesla with 101 IT jobs and Robert Bosch with 80 jobs, recorded a 1.94% decline and an 11.11% drop, respectively, while PACCAR recorded a 15.79% decline with 48 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s auto industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s auto industry IT hiring activity with an 87.94% share in July 2021, a 17.69% decline over June 2021. Mexico featured next with a 6.3% share, down 21.9% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 5.76% share, a growth of 120.59% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.29%, down by 16.76% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.04% share, a decline of 8.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.52% share, down 19.7% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.15%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.