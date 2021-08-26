North America’s apparel industry IT hiring activity rises 1.4% in July 2021

North America witnessed a 1.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 1.58% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.33% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 74.55% in July 2021, a 13.27% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 8.51% in July 2021, marking a 35.61% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 5.06% in July 2021, an 82.58% growth from June 2021.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 4.99% in July 2021, a 4.89% rise over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7.28% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s apparel industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Amazon posted 3,173 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 11.05% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 439 jobs and a 1.15% growth. Apple with 274 IT jobs and Danaher with 199 jobs, recorded a 6.48% decline and a 77.68% increase, respectively, while CVS Health recorded a 7.02% decline with 159 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s apparel industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 96.8% share in July 2021, a 4.23% decline over June 2021. Canada featured next with a 2.54% share, down 33.02% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.66% share, a drop of 54.32% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.15%, down by 7.62% from June 2021. Entry Level positions with a 25.57% share, a decline of 2.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 21.03% share, down 4.31% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 53.57%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.