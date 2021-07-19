North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 4.2% in June 2021

North America witnessed a 4.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 7.86% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.08% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering decrease of 1.24% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 42.26% in June 2021, an 11.36% growth over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 22.81% in June 2021, marking a 15.61% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 19.06% in June 2021, an 8.68% drop from May 2021.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.82% in June 2021, a 0.71% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 13.84% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over previous month.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,147 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 7.4% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 700 jobs and a 6.17% drop. L3Harris Technologies with 574 IT jobs and The Boeing with 527 jobs, recorded a 197.41% growth and a 28.85% increase, respectively, while General Dynamics recorded a 17.76% decline with 514 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 97.7% share in June 2021, a 5.63% rise over May 2021. Canada featured next with a 1.98% share, up 21.84% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.32% share, a growth of 41.67% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 46.84%, up by 35.04% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 38.72% share, a decline of 22.9% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.04% share, up 53.16% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month growth of 46.67%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.