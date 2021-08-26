North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity declines 4.3% in July 2021

North America witnessed a 4.3% decline in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen a decrease of 2.33% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 22.06% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering decrease of 1.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 46.32% in July 2021, a 6.75% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 19.37% in July 2021, marking a 7.78% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 18.06% in July 2021, a 32.58% drop from June 2021.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.7% in July 2021, a 12.25% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 10.51% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,105 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 11.53% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 771 jobs and a 9.99% growth. General Dynamics with 515 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin with 401 jobs, recorded a 0.96% decline and a 24.91% drop, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a 29.49% decline with 385 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 96.17% share in July 2021, a 14.52% decline over June 2021. Canada featured next with a 3.29% share, up 30.77% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.54% share, a growth of 38.89% compared with June 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.76%, down by 12.59% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 37.85% share, a decline of 16.58% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.8% share, down 6.55% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month decline of 6.9%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.