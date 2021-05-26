North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity declines 2.6% in April 2021

North America witnessed a 2.6% decline in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

April 2021 has seen an decrease of 1.36% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.52% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2021, registering decrease of 0.84% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 41.14% in April 2021, a 12.08% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 21.86% in April 2021, marking an 8.13% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 20.16% in April 2021, a 17.04% drop from March 2021.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 8.75% in April 2021, an 8.37% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 9.72% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2021 over previous month.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,000 IT jobs in April 2021 and registered a decline of 22.6% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 777 jobs and a 9.02% drop. General Dynamics with 611 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin with 533 jobs, recorded a 7.38% growth and a 10.12% increase, respectively, while Northrop Grumman recorded a 17.49% decline with 349 job postings during April 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.61% share in April 2021, an 11.46% decline over March 2021. Canada featured next with a 1.16% share, down 14.06% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.23% share, a growth of 83.33% compared with March 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.08%, up by 48.32% from March 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.71% share, a decline of 46.68% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.65% share, down 47.24% over March 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.57%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.86%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.