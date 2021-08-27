Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 8.7% in July 2021

Middle East & Africa witnessed an 8.7% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen a decrease of 6.57% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.59% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 2.53% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 45.16% in July 2021, a 64.71% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 33.87% in July 2021, marking a 10.53% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 12.9% in July 2021, a 100% growth from June 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.84% in July 2021, a 200% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 72.41% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Elbit Systems posted 17 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 5.56% over the previous month, followed by Vectrus with 11 jobs and a 1000% growth. Thales with 10 IT jobs and L3Harris Technologies with 7 jobs, recorded a 66.67% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 25% increase with 5 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 41.94% share in July 2021, an 18.18% rise over June 2021. Qatar featured next with an 11.29% share, flat growth over the previous month. Saudi Arabia recorded an 11.29% share, a growth of 250% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.68%, up by 76.19% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.42% share, a growth of 21.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.9% share, up 33.33% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.