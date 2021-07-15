Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 11.1% in June 2021

Middle East & Africa witnessed an 11.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an decrease of 10.2% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.37% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 2.19% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 35.48% in June 2021, an 83.33% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 35.48% in June 2021, marking a 37.5% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 25.81% in June 2021, a 45.45% growth from May 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 1.61% in June 2021, an 87.5% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 100% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over previous month.

L3Harris Technologies posted 22 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 144.44% over the previous month, followed by Elbit Systems with 17 jobs and a 41.67% growth. Thales with 6 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 4 jobs, recorded a 500% growth and a 100% increase, respectively, while Pacific Architects and Engineers recorded a 50% an increase with 3 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 35.48% share in June 2021, a 69.23% rise over May 2021. Togo featured next with a 17.74% share, up 37.5% over the previous month. Qatar recorded an 11.29% share, a growth of 40% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 45.16%, up by 154.55% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 41.94% share, a decline of 21.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.29% share, up 16.67% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.61%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.