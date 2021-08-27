Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring activity declines 2.1% in July 2021

US-based company Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring declined 2.1% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.88% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 33.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 0.23% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Lockheed Martin IT hiring in July 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Lockheed Martin, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50.62% in July 2021, and a 19.92% drop over June 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 22.96% in July 2021, and registered a 34.04% decline. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.83% in July 2021, a 30% drop from June 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Lockheed Martin

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 99.01% share, which marked a 24.91% drop over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 0.99%, registering a 300% month-on-month growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.77% share in July 2021, a 24.81% decline over June 2021. Puerto Rico featured next with a 0.99% share, up 300% over the previous month.Mexico recorded a 0.25% share, decline of 50% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Lockheed Martin IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.01%, down by 27.13% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 30.62% share, a decline of 27.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.12% share, up 20.59% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.