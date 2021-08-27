Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity increases 1.0% in July 2021

US-based company Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring increased 1.0% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.34% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 38.1% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 1.71% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in July 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 37.88% in July 2021, and a 12.85% growth over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 33.8% in July 2021, and registered a 73.65% increase. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.81% in July 2021, a 44.17% drop from June 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2021 with an 89.86% share, which marked a 9.99% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 5.71%, registering a 31.94% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 4.08% share and a 75% growth over June 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.23% and a month-on-month flat growth.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.12%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 89.51% share in July 2021, a 9.71% growth over June 2021. the UK featured next with a 4.55% share, down 33.9% over the previous month.Australia recorded a 4.08% share, an increase of 118.75% compared with June 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 56.18%, up by 15.31% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 33.68% share, a growth of 15.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.79% share, down 31.15% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.35%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.