Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity declines 3.0% in June 2021

US-based company Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring declined 3.0% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.62% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 35.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.6% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 36.1% in June 2021, and a 2.05% drop over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 21.01% in June 2021, and registered a 43% decline. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.09% in June 2021, a 22.45% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with an 88.05% share, which marked a 6.17% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 9.06%, registering a 27.27% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 2.52% share and a 51.22% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.25% and a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.13%, registering a 75% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 87.92% share in June 2021, a 6.17% decline over May 2021. the UK featured next with a 7.42% share, up 7.27% over the previous month.Australia recorded a 2.01% share, decline of 48.39% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.45%, up by 63.53% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 31.57% share, a decline of 55.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.35% share, up 54.43% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.63%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 150%.

