L3Harris Technologies’s IT hiring activity increases 63.8% in June 2021

US-based company L3Harris Technologies’s IT hiring an increased 63.8% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 56.01% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 20.16% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.94% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops L3Harris Technologies IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by L3Harris Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.72% in June 2021, and a 226.67% growth over May 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 34.68% in June 2021, and registered an 185.9% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.78% in June 2021, a 212.5% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at L3Harris Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with an 89.27% share, which marked a 197.41% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 5.29%, registering an 112.5% month-on-month growth. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 3.42% share and a 144.44% growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 2.02% and a month-on-month an increase of 225%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 86.63% share in June 2021, a 197.86% growth over May 2021. the UK featured next with a 3.27% share, up 133.33% over the previous month.Canada recorded a 2.64% share, an increase of 183.33% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead L3Harris Technologies IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.25%, up by 318.68% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 28.62% share, a growth of 53.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.35% share, up 563.64% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.78%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.