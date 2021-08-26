IT hiring in global auto industry rises 7.3% in July 2021

The global auto industry noticed a 7.3% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 over the previous month, led by Robert Bosch’s 24.19% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The auto industry’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.77% when compared with June 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 10.23% share of the global auto industry’s hiring activity in July 2021, up 0.65% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of July 2021 were 4.43% higher compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 10.37% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive auto IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 65.63% emerged as the top IT occupation in the auto hiring activity in July 2021, a 5.14% an increase over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 12.87% in July 2021, down 0.68% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with an 8.26% share in July 2021, decline of 2.41% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Research Scientists with a 6.68% share in July 2021 and drop of 10.55% over June 2021.

Top five auto companies by recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average an increase of 14.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global auto industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Robert Bosch posted 829 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 33.49% over the previous month, followed by General Motors with 359 jobs and a 25.67% decline. Dana with 258 IT jobs and Cerence with 206 jobs, recorded a 7.19% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Daimler recorded a 19.81% drop with 166 job postings during July 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in auto industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global auto IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 37.99% share, which marked a 14.9% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 37.26%, registering a 27.06% month-on-month increase. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 23.23% share and a 9.04% rise over June 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.85% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.67%, registering a 43.9% drop over the previous month.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.