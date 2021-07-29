IT hiring in global aerospace, defence & security industry rises 5.6% in June 2021

The global aerospace, defence & security industry noticed a 5.6% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 over the previous month, led by Raytheon Technologies’s 18.86% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The aerospace, defence & security industry’s overall hiring activity an increased 6.97% when compared with May 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 20.87% share of the global aerospace, defence & security industry’s hiring activity in June 2021, down 0.49% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of June 2021 were 1.56% lower compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 2.86% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 44.54% emerged as the top IT occupation in the aerospace, defence & security hiring activity in June 2021, a 13.53% an increase over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in second with a share of 20.49% in June 2021, up 15.74% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with an 18% share in June 2021, decline of 8.71% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with an 8.08% share in June 2021 and rise of 11.09% over May 2021.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies by recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average an increase of 13.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,286 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 12.61% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 802 jobs and an 18.29% rise. Leidos Holdings with 795 IT jobs and L3Harris Technologies with 643 jobs, recorded an 11.27% decline and an 189.64% growth, respectively, while General Dynamics recorded a 17.67% drop with 522 job postings during June 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in aerospace, defence & security industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 78.57% share, which marked a 6% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 12.54%, registering a 12.95% month-on-month an increase.Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 7.71% share and a 30.2% rise over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.91% and a month-on-month growth of 24%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.26%, registering a 14.29% drop over the previous month.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.