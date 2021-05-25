IT hiring in global aerospace, defence & security industry declines 0.6% in April 2021

The global aerospace, defence & security industry noticed a 0.6% decline in IT hiring activity in April 2021 over the previous month, led by Raytheon Technologies’s 18.21% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The aerospace, defence & security industry’s overall hiring activity an increased 0.84% when compared with March 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 21.45% share of the global aerospace, defence & security industry’s hiring activity in April 2021, down 0.56% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of April 2021 were 0.18% higher compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 0.35% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 43.97% emerged as the top IT occupation in the aerospace, defence & security hiring activity in April 2021, an 8.18% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 20.62% in April 2021, down 8.61% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Research Scientists with an 18.71% share in April 2021, decline of 14.72% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 7.82% share in April 2021 and drop of 9.67% over March 2021.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies by recruitment activity in April 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 6.09% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2021 over March 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,088 IT jobs in April 2021 and registered a drop of 20.58% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 958 jobs and a 3.9% rise. General Dynamics with 619 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin with 534 jobs, recorded an 8.79% an increase and a 9.88% growth, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a 15.96% drop with 474 job postings during April 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in aerospace, defence & security industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2021 with a 79.63% share, which marked an 11.38% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 11.88%, registering a 2.2% month-on-month decline.Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 7.1% share and an 8.16% rise over March 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.16% and a month-on-month drop of 2.82%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.23%, registering a 27.27% an increase over the previous month.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.