India’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 16.7% in August 2021

India’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 16.7% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 18.36% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 53.82% share in August 2021, recording a decrease of 1.87% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.07% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s aerospace, defence & security industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 84.23% in August 2021, registering a 27.89% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 4.45% share, an increase of 9.09% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 4.27%, registering a 4.17% decline from July 2021.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 4.08%, down 4.35% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 12.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s aerospace, defence & security industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

The Boeing posted 438 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 73.81% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 51 jobs and a 53.21% drop. Thales with 18 IT jobs and Cubic with 7 jobs, recorded an 80% decline and a 36.36% decrease, respectively, while Rohde & SchwarzKG recorded an increase of 133.33% with 7 job postings during August 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 66.6%, up by 13.61% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 27.09% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.31% share, up 112.5% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.