India aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 37.1% in June 2021

India aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 37.1% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 39.19% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 53.38% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 1.71% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.7% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.3% in June 2021, a 60.96% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.12% share, an increase of 108.33% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.17%, registering a 533.33% rise from May 2021.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 4.22%, up 30% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in India IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 59.89% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

The Boeing posted 190 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 15.15% over the previous month, followed by Raytheon Technologies with 52 jobs and a 477.78% growth. Thales with 46 IT jobs and Vectrus with 6 jobs, recorded a 411.11% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Cubic recorded a 25% an increase with 5 job postings during June 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 65.58%, up by 124.44% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 33.44% share, a growth of 63.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 0.97% share, down 92.86% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.