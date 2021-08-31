India aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 17.6% in July 2021

India aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 17.6% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 28.26% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 48.25% share in July 2021, recording decrease of 3.75% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.97% in July 2021, a 5.51% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.16% share, an increase of 96% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.2%, registering a 38.46% rise from June 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.62%, down 15.79% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in India IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 15.25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

The Boeing posted 168 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 12.04% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 90 jobs and a 95.65% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 61 IT jobs and Cubic with 11 jobs, recorded a 17.31% growth and a 120% increase, respectively, while Airbus recorded a 900% an increase with 10 job postings during July 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 61.85%, up by 5.42% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 34.1% share, a growth of 14.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.05% share, up 366.67% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.