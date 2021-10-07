Huntington Ingalls Industries’s IT hiring activity declines 1.5% in August 2021

US-based company Huntington Ingalls Industries IT hiring declined 1.5% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.9% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 20.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 1.83% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Huntington Ingalls Industries IT hiring in August 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.45% in August 2021, and an 8.65% drop over July 2021, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 26.32% in August 2021, and registered growth of 19.57%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 17.7% in August 2021, a 32.14% rise from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Huntington Ingalls Industries

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 97.61% share, which marked a 2% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.91%, registering a 60% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.48% share and a flat growth over July 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 94.74% share in August 2021, a 2.06% growth over July 2021. Canada featured next with a 2.87% share, flat growth over the previous month.

Mid Level jobs lead Huntington Ingalls Industries IT hiring activity in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 57.42%, down by 0.83% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 38.28% share, a growth of 6.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.35% share, down 50% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.96%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.