Germany aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.6% in June 2021

Germany aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.6% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 4.85% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.49% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.64% in June 2021, a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 17.7% share, an increase of 33.33% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.62%, registering a 47.83% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.19%, up 75% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 10.99% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Airbus posted 63 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 28.57% over the previous month, followed by Rohde & SchwarzKG with 19 jobs and an 18.75% growth. Thales with 10 IT jobs and CAE with 5 jobs, recorded a 23.08% drop and a 28.57% decline, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 33.33% decline with 4 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.45%, up by 15.28% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.01% share, a growth of 4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.54% share, down 75% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.