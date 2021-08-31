Germany aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 17.2% in July 2021

Germany aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 17.2% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 17.26% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.57% share in July 2021, recording an flat growth over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 58.74% in July 2021, a 61.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 16.02% share, an increase of 65% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.02%, registering a 175% rise from June 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.85%, up 42.86% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 61.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Airbus posted 75 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 10.29% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 49 jobs and a 390% growth. Rohde & SchwarzKG with 33 IT jobs and Diehl StiftungKG with 9 jobs, recorded a 32% growth and an 800% increase, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 100% an increase with 8 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.48%, up by 52.75% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.82% share, a growth of 67.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.71% share, up 300% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.